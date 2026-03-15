3/14/26: Clear Night in Williamson Co., 60°F; Minor Wind Advisory Effective Tomorrow

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions show a clear sky with a current temperature of 60.3°F and a wind speed of 7.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 76.6°F and a low of 42.6°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 9.2 mph. The skies were mainly clear, and there was no precipitation.
The forecast for tonight predicts a low of 58.1°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to up to 7.7 mph. The sky is expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.
A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect until 1 AM CDT Monday for a portion of Middle Tennessee. The advisory warns of south winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty conditions could cause unsecured objects to be blown around, potential damage to tree limbs, and possibly a few power outages.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|77°F
|43°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|74°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|50°F
|27°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|40°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|64°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|46°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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