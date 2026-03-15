Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear Night in Williamson Co., 60°F; Minor Wind Advisory Effective Tomorrow

3/14/26: Clear Night in Williamson Co., 60°F; Minor Wind Advisory Effective Tomorrow

By
Source Staff
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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T18:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T06:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions show a clear sky with a current temperature of 60.3°F and a wind speed of 7.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 76.6°F and a low of 42.6°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 9.2 mph. The skies were mainly clear, and there was no precipitation.

The forecast for tonight predicts a low of 58.1°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to up to 7.7 mph. The sky is expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect until 1 AM CDT Monday for a portion of Middle Tennessee. The advisory warns of south winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty conditions could cause unsecured objects to be blown around, potential damage to tree limbs, and possibly a few power outages.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:59am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 77°F 43°F Mainly clear
Sunday 74°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Monday 50°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 46°F Partly cloudy
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