3/11/26: Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Overcast, High 79, Low 46

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 34 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PALMER, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, SPRINGFIELD, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

From 2026-03-11T18:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-12T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until 8 PM CDT this evening for Williamson County and surrounding areas. Currently, at 1:46 PM, the weather in Williamson County is overcast with a temperature of 77.7°F. Winds are brisk from the south at 17.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 79.3°F, with a significant chance of precipitation at 95%. A total of 0.29 inches of rain is anticipated, featuring slight rain conditions throughout the day. Winds could reach up to 20.3 mph. Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 46.4°F, with light drizzle expected. Wind conditions will remain strong, up to 20.3 mph, as the thunderstorm watch continues into the evening.

Residents should remain alert for potential severe weather including thunder, gusting winds, and heavy rainfall as outlined by the current severe thunderstorm watch. Please stay tuned to local weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during these conditions.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
46°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
95% chance · 0.29 in
Now
78°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 46°F Rain: slight
Thursday 49°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 51°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 49°F 26°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

