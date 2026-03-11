Allergy and Pollen Tracker: March 11, 2026

With spring around the corner, many of us are suffering from allergy symptoms, like itchy, watery eyes, itchy nose, sneezing, runny nose, rashes and more. For a complete list of possible allergy symptoms, click here.

We’ve put together a snapshot of the current allergen and pollen situation to help you better prepare.

Pollen Breakdown (from weather.com)

Franklin & Brentwood

Nolensville

Spring Hill

Fairview

Current top allergens (according to pollen.com):

Alder

Juniper

Maple

5 Day Allergy Forecast (from pollen.com)

Tips from the Asthma & Allergy Foundation to help you tackle allergy season:

Prevent Pollen From Getting Into Your Eyes, Nose, Mouth, and Lungs

– Take steps to block pollen from getting into your home.

– Rinse out your nose with a saline nasal rinse.

– Shower before bed to remove pollen from your body

Use Allergy Medicines to Control Your Symptoms

– Start allergy medicines a couple weeks before your allergy season begins for the best results

– Discuss your allergy treatment plan in detail with your doctor

Consider Immune System Treatments

– If you do not get complete relief from medicines that treat allergy symptoms, talk with your allergy doctor about other options including: Immunotherapy (like allergy shots)

Biologic treatments (complex medicines that target specific parts of the body’s immune system process

