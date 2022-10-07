2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Middle Tennessee high school football week eight is here. Several schools played on Thursday night. Below are the scores from the games on Thursday, Oct 6 and we will update this article as the Friday night scores come in.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Games are played on Oct 7 unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. at Sycamore
Watertown at Harpeth
Davidson
Antioch 20 at McGavock 48 (Thu)
Nashville Overton 12 at Cane Ridge 21 (Thu)
Glencliff 9 at Hillwood 50 (Thu)
Hillsboro at White Co.
Green Hill at Hunters Lane
FRA 55 at Stratford 18 (Thu)
Maplewood 8 at East Nashville 43 (Thu)
Oakland 14 at CPA 35 (Thu)
MBA at Ensworth
Father Ryan 55 at Clarksville Northeast 62 (Thu)
Knoxville Catholic at Lipscomb Academy
Dickson
Greenbrier at Creek Wood
Maury
Columbia at Giles Co.
Robertson
Waverly at White House Heritage
Springfield at Beech
Cascade at Jo Byrns
Rutherford
Sumner
Shelbyville at Hendersonville
Station Camp at Wilson Central
Wilson
Lebanon 27 at Mt. Juliet 6 (Thu)
Williamson
Franklin at Brentwood
Cornerstone Christian, TN at Brentwood Academy
RePublic at BGA
Ravenwood at Centennial
Camden at Fairview
Clarksville Academy at Franklin Grace
Summit at Independence
Page at Nolensville