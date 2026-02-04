2/4/26: Overcast Early Morning at 35°F, High of 39°F with Light Winds Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 35.4°F with overcast skies and a northwesterly wind blowing at 8.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.
Looking ahead to today, the high will reach 38.8°F with continued overcast conditions. Winds could gust up to 12.7 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 3%. The daytime low is anticipated to be 28.8°F.
For tonight, the weather will maintain the overcast trend with temperatures expected to dip back to the evening low of 28.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease but could still reach up to 11.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation tonight is minimal at 1%.
This report covers the immediate and upcoming weather conditions without any active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents should expect a chilly day with cloud coverage persisting and minimal changes in wind and precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|39°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|32°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|39°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|54°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|67°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
