2/4/26: Overcast Early Morning at 35°F, High of 39°F with Light Winds Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 35.4°F with overcast skies and a northwesterly wind blowing at 8.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Looking ahead to today, the high will reach 38.8°F with continued overcast conditions. Winds could gust up to 12.7 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 3%. The daytime low is anticipated to be 28.8°F.

For tonight, the weather will maintain the overcast trend with temperatures expected to dip back to the evening low of 28.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease but could still reach up to 11.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation tonight is minimal at 1%.

This report covers the immediate and upcoming weather conditions without any active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents should expect a chilly day with cloud coverage persisting and minimal changes in wind and precipitation.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
29°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 39°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 32°F 26°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here