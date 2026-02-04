2/4/26: Overcast Early Morning at 35°F, High of 39°F with Light Winds Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 35.4°F with overcast skies and a northwesterly wind blowing at 8.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Looking ahead to today, the high will reach 38.8°F with continued overcast conditions. Winds could gust up to 12.7 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 3%. The daytime low is anticipated to be 28.8°F.

For tonight, the weather will maintain the overcast trend with temperatures expected to dip back to the evening low of 28.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease but could still reach up to 11.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation tonight is minimal at 1%.

This report covers the immediate and upcoming weather conditions without any active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents should expect a chilly day with cloud coverage persisting and minimal changes in wind and precipitation.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 29°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 39°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 32°F 26°F Overcast Friday 51°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 39°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 28°F Overcast Monday 61°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate

