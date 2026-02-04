Feel the Groove at Yacht’s Landing: A Yacht Rock Tribute at The Franklin Theatre

Jen Haley
Photo from The Franklin Theatre Facebook

On Saturday, February 7th, 2026, at 8 pm set sail for a night of smooth vibes as Yacht’s Landing brings the ultimate Yacht Rock tribute to our stage at The Franklin Theatre (419 Main St, Franklin, Tennessee 37064)!

Comprised of Nashville touring veterans who have performed alongside legends like Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross, this band delivers the hits of Boz Scaggs, Steely Dan, and The Doobie Brothers with total authenticity. From high-end AOR gems to unforgettable Top 40 hooks, they recreate the late-seventies “West Coast Sound” with all the campy attitude and musical excellence you love.

Grab your tickets now and get ready to party—captain’s hat encouraged!

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events like Yacht’s Landing: A Yacht Rock Tribute, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

