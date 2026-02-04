Feel the Groove at Yacht’s Landing: A Yacht Rock Tribute at The Franklin Theatre

On Saturday, February 7th, 2026, at 8 pm set sail for a night of smooth vibes as Yacht’s Landing brings the ultimate Yacht Rock tribute to our stage at The Franklin Theatre (419 Main St, Franklin, Tennessee 37064)!

Comprised of Nashville touring veterans who have performed alongside legends like Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross, this band delivers the hits of Boz Scaggs, Steely Dan, and The Doobie Brothers with total authenticity. From high-end AOR gems to unforgettable Top 40 hooks, they recreate the late-seventies “West Coast Sound” with all the campy attitude and musical excellence you love.

Grab your tickets now and get ready to party—captain’s hat encouraged!

