Photo of the Day: February 4, 2026

Photo of the day: Triple Tigers Records is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Platinum selling singer-songwriter, Ian Munsick and his WEST TO THE REST RECORDS, beginning with new song, “Geronimo,” to be released on January 30.

Munsick, who is an undeniable force in Country music and has built a loyal fanbase selling out venues across the country, is joining a stellar roster of peers at Triple Tigers Records including Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery and Shane Profitt. Each benefitting from the acute attention and specialized approach that this indie record label is known for, resulting in chart-topping success.

“Every artist dreams of partnering with a record label that not only understands their vision, but creates a clear, passionate plan on how to reach that destination. After I played some of my new music for the team at Triple Tigers, they told me exactly what songs they thought could achieve that vision,” Munsick gleams. “In a day in age where labels often rely on third parties for opinions that may or may not eventually lead to action, it was so refreshing to hear the words ‘that song is a hit’ when playing a guitar/vocal work tape for the label heads. Results are never guaranteed in the music industry but I am confident that the combination of this new era of Ian Munsick music and the strategic workhorse of Triple Tigers will result in a true 50/50 partnership made in country & western heaven.”

