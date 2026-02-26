Home Weather 2/26/26: Overcast Start at 53°F, Moderate Rain Expected, High 59

2/26/26: Overcast Start at 53°F, Moderate Rain Expected, High 59

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 53.1°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Later today, residents should prepare for moderate rain as the chance of precipitation jumps to 89%. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 59°F with winds increasing to up to 7.5 mph. A total of 0.28 inches of rain is anticipated. Tonight, the sky is expected to clear up as the chance of precipitation drops to 0%, with temperatures cooling down to a low near 46.4°F and winds decreasing to a speed of up to 5.8 mph.

Please stay updated on local weather changes throughout the day, especially regarding today’s expected rainfall. Adjust your plans accordingly to remain safe and dry.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
46°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
89% chance · 0.28 in
Now
53°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
5:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 59°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Friday 60°F 40°F Clear sky
Saturday 66°F 43°F Clear sky
Sunday 55°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 37°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 44°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 58°F 44°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×