2/26/26: Overcast Start at 53°F, Moderate Rain Expected, High 59

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 53.1°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Later today, residents should prepare for moderate rain as the chance of precipitation jumps to 89%. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 59°F with winds increasing to up to 7.5 mph. A total of 0.28 inches of rain is anticipated. Tonight, the sky is expected to clear up as the chance of precipitation drops to 0%, with temperatures cooling down to a low near 46.4°F and winds decreasing to a speed of up to 5.8 mph.

Please stay updated on local weather changes throughout the day, especially regarding today’s expected rainfall. Adjust your plans accordingly to remain safe and dry.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 46°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 89% chance · 0.28 in Now 53°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 5:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 59°F 46°F Rain: moderate Friday 60°F 40°F Clear sky Saturday 66°F 43°F Clear sky Sunday 55°F 45°F Overcast Monday 44°F 37°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 44°F 38°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 58°F 44°F Overcast

