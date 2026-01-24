10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This February 2026

Disney+ delivers nostalgia and new adventures this February with Muppet magic, high-stakes heists, and behind-the-scenes Disney secrets. Here are the 10 shows and movies you absolutely can’t miss. Full February Schedule!

1. The Muppet Show

Premieres February 4

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event featuring special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Music, comedy, and chaos ensue when The Muppets take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre.

2. The Artful Dodger (Season 2)

Premieres February 10

Jack Dawkins returns and he’s in deep trouble with an appointment with the noose and being hunted by new lawman Inspector Boxer. Meanwhile, Belle is determined to forge her future in medicine as Fagin drags Jack into their most dangerous heist yet.

3. We Call It Imagineering

Premieres February 4

Take an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering as this new series brings you into the creative and design journey where Disney Imagineers create new, innovative experiences for guests to enjoy at Disney Parks around the world.

4. Hannah Montana Stream

Launches February 19

Disney+ celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a marathon featuring all four seasons, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and The Best of Both Worlds Concert for premium subscribers.

5. Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies

Premieres February 26

Go behind closed doors to explore the covert operations, intelligence gathering, and espionage tactics of America’s most secretive agency.

6. Danger Decoded

Premieres February 28

Journey into deadly and extreme corners of the world, from infamous cults driven by manipulation to treacherous roads and natural disasters. Vivid accounts and expert insight decode the limits of safety and confront whether our fears are real or imagined.

7. Incas: The Rise and Fall

Premieres February 13

The rise and fall of the Inca civilization marked by gold, power and ingenuity. From monumental cities across the Andes to dazzling treasures, explore the mysteries and legacy of this empire that conquered millions and reshaped South America.

8. Engineering Europe

Premieres February 7

Filmed across six great nations, this series reveals the extraordinary secrets of Europe’s engineering wonders including record-breaking construction projects, innovative machines, and the hidden engineering that drives Europe’s most iconic landmarks.

9. Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

Premieres February 13

Phineas and Ferb go on wild adventures with real-life celebrities reimagined and drawn in the iconic animation style of the series.

10. Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess

Streaming February 27

The beloved Disney Junior princess makes her Disney+ debut for the first time, bringing magical adventures to a whole new generation of fans.

