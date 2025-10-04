10/3/25: Clear Sky and 66.9°F in Williamson County Tonight

Williamson County Weather Update – 10/3/25

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are gentle at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a temperature high of 79.2°F and a low of 59°F. It was an overcast day, but no precipitation was recorded. Wind speeds reached up to 6.6 mph during the day.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature around 64.8°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening, making it ideal for outdoor activities or nighttime errands.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 58°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 60°F Overcast Monday 81°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 77°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 73°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 74°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

