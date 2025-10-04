10/3/25: Clear Sky and 66.9°F in Williamson County Tonight

Williamson County Weather Update – 10/3/25
As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66.9°F. Winds are gentle at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the area saw a temperature high of 79.2°F and a low of 59°F. It was an overcast day, but no precipitation was recorded. Wind speeds reached up to 6.6 mph during the day.
Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature around 64.8°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening, making it ideal for outdoor activities or nighttime errands.
Today’s Details
High
79°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
6:28pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|81°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|73°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|74°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
