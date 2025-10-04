Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Week 7 of high school football is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 7 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
Cannon County
Cannon Co. 50, Smith Co. 25
Cheatham County
Waverly 48, Cheatham Co. 6
Fairview 39, Harpeth 0
Camden 35, Sycamore 21
Davidson County
Antioch 55, Nashville Overton 10
Rossview 27, Cane Ridge 6
BGA 55, Davidson Academy 10
Ensworth 35, Knoxville Catholic 6
Ezell-Harding 35, Clarksville Academy 21
Lipscomb Academy 20, Father Ryan 14
FRA 42, Goodpasture 7
Friendship Christian 37, DCA 7
Green Hill 48, Glencliff 7
Nolensville 31, Hillsboro 13
Page 40, James Lawson 0
Kenwood 37, Maplewood 12
CPA 16, MBA 15
McGavock 28, West Creek 8
Pearl Cohn 31, Bartlett 28
Portland 48, Hunters Lane 0
East Nashville 42, Stratford 16 (Thu)
WH Heritage 21, Whites Creek 18
Dickson County
Creek Wood 34, Clarksville Northwest 6
Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)
Maury County
Battle Creek 40, Montgomery Central 16
Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)
Columbia 44, Franklin Co. 0
Marshall Co. 45, Columbia Academy 0
Mt. Pleasant 28, Adamsville 0
Zion Christian 43, Pickett Co. 0
Robertson County
East Robertson 42, East Hickman 12
Jo Byrns 62, Red Boiling Springs 0
Springfield 32, Liberty Creek 7
Stewart Co. 46, Robertson Innovation 0
WH Heritage 21, Whites Creek 18
White House 43, Greenbrier 0
Rutherford County
Eagleville 34, Moore Co. 7
Kirkwood 40, LaVergne 9 (Thu)
Oakland 35, Rockvale 14 (Thu)
Providence Christian 42, Christian Community, TN 14
Riverdale 31, Smyrna 13 (Thu)
Clarksville 20, Siegel 7 (Thu)
Blackman 35, Stewarts Creek 7 (Thu)
Clay Co. 30, MTCS 20 (Thu)
Sumner County
Gallatin 18, Mt. Juliet 10
Hendersonville 28, Summit 0
Franklin Grace 28, JPII 14
Springfield 32, Liberty Creek 7
Portland 48, Hunters Lane 0
Beech 59, Station Camp 21
Gordonsville 41, Westmoreland 0
White House 43, Greenbrier 0
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy 35, MUS 0
Centennial 37, Franklin 6 (Thu)
Brentwood 49, Coffee Co. 7
BGA 55, Davidson Academy 10
Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)
Ensworth 35, Knoxville Catholic 6
Fairview 39, Harpeth 0
Lipscomb Academy 20, Father Ryan 14
FRA 42, Goodpasture 7
Hendersonville 28, Summit 0
Nolensville 31, Hillsboro 13
Page 40, James Lawson 0
Franklin Grace 28, JPII 14
CPA 16, MBA 15
Franklin Christian 43, Mt. Juliet Christian 20
Ravenwood 28, Independence 7 (Thu)
Wilson County
Friendship Christian 37, DCA 7
Gallatin 18, Mt. Juliet 10
Green Hill 48, Glencliff 7
Lebanon 42, Wilson Central 12
Franklin Christian 43, Mt. Juliet Christian 20
Please join our FREE Newsletter