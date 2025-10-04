Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Week 7 of high school football is in the books. Check out the scores for Week 7 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. 50, Smith Co. 25

Cheatham County

Waverly 48, Cheatham Co. 6

Fairview 39, Harpeth 0

Camden 35, Sycamore 21

Davidson County

Antioch 55, Nashville Overton 10

Rossview 27, Cane Ridge 6

BGA 55, Davidson Academy 10

Ensworth 35, Knoxville Catholic 6

Ezell-Harding 35, Clarksville Academy 21

Lipscomb Academy 20, Father Ryan 14

FRA 42, Goodpasture 7

Friendship Christian 37, DCA 7

Green Hill 48, Glencliff 7

Nolensville 31, Hillsboro 13

Page 40, James Lawson 0

Kenwood 37, Maplewood 12

CPA 16, MBA 15

McGavock 28, West Creek 8

Pearl Cohn 31, Bartlett 28

Portland 48, Hunters Lane 0

East Nashville 42, Stratford 16 (Thu)

WH Heritage 21, Whites Creek 18

Dickson County

Creek Wood 34, Clarksville Northwest 6

Spring Hill at Dickson Co. (Sat)

Maury County

Battle Creek 40, Montgomery Central 16

Columbia 44, Franklin Co. 0

Marshall Co. 45, Columbia Academy 0

Mt. Pleasant 28, Adamsville 0

Zion Christian 43, Pickett Co. 0

Robertson County

East Robertson 42, East Hickman 12

Jo Byrns 62, Red Boiling Springs 0

Springfield 32, Liberty Creek 7

Stewart Co. 46, Robertson Innovation 0

White House 43, Greenbrier 0

Rutherford County

Eagleville 34, Moore Co. 7

Kirkwood 40, LaVergne 9 (Thu)

Oakland 35, Rockvale 14 (Thu)

Providence Christian 42, Christian Community, TN 14

Riverdale 31, Smyrna 13 (Thu)

Clarksville 20, Siegel 7 (Thu)

Blackman 35, Stewarts Creek 7 (Thu)

Clay Co. 30, MTCS 20 (Thu)

Sumner County

Gallatin 18, Mt. Juliet 10

Hendersonville 28, Summit 0

Franklin Grace 28, JPII 14

Beech 59, Station Camp 21

Gordonsville 41, Westmoreland 0

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy 35, MUS 0

Centennial 37, Franklin 6 (Thu)

Brentwood 49, Coffee Co. 7

Franklin Christian 43, Mt. Juliet Christian 20

Ravenwood 28, Independence 7 (Thu)

Wilson County

Lebanon 42, Wilson Central 12

Franklin Christian 43, Mt. Juliet Christian 20

