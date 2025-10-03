One Nashville Starbucks is Celebrating Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Release

For this weekend, a Starbucks in Nashville will be transformed into “The Life of a Showgirl” Starbies coffeehouse — a dazzling tribute to TS12. Customers can immerse themselves in Taylor-inspired experiences including an exclusive vinyl pop-up record store, photo booth, friendship bracelets, glitter sprinkles on Starbucks cold foam and more. Starbies and Taylor Swift fans, this is your moment. Come sip, sing and sparkle at the Starbucks located at 21st and Grand in Nashville.

Starbucks also brewed up a little surprise for Swifties when the album dropped. The first 113,000 fans (and Starbucks Rewards members) who had the eyes of a mastermind and caught the Easter egg in Starbucks social posts unlocked a free Starbucks drink for whatever’s on their Wi$h Li$t.

Starbucks and Swift share a history of coming together to celebrate her new albums. Most recently, in 2021, Starbucks partnered with Swift to celebrate the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)”. As part of the collaboration, fans could order “Taylor’s Latte” — a grande caramel nonfat latte, which is Swift’s favorite drink. The drink was accompanied by themed stickers, Starbucks eGift Cards with lyrics like “Autumn leaves falling down” and a curated Spotify playlist featuring Swift’s music.

