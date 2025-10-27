10/26/25: Overcast Evening, Light Drizzle Earlier, Chilly at 53.2°F

Williamson County Weather Update: 10/26/25
As of 9:30 PM tonight in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 53.2°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 61.3°F and a low of 53.4°F. Light drizzle was present with total precipitation reaching just 0.02 inches. Winds reached up to 9.6 mph and there was an 86% chance of precipitation.
The outlook for tonight continues to show a low of 53.4°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds will maintain speeds of up to 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 86%.
Residents should anticipate similar conditions to persist into early tomorrow, reflecting the consistency observed throughout today with cool temperatures, mild wind, and continued high humidity.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|56°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|60°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|49°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|59°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
