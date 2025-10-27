10/26/25: Overcast Evening, Light Drizzle Earlier, Chilly at 53.2°F

Williamson County Weather Update: 10/26/25

As of 9:30 PM tonight in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 53.2°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 61.3°F and a low of 53.4°F. Light drizzle was present with total precipitation reaching just 0.02 inches. Winds reached up to 9.6 mph and there was an 86% chance of precipitation.

The outlook for tonight continues to show a low of 53.4°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds will maintain speeds of up to 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 86%.

Residents should anticipate similar conditions to persist into early tomorrow, reflecting the consistency observed throughout today with cool temperatures, mild wind, and continued high humidity.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
53°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
86% chance · 0.02 in
Now
53°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
5:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 61°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Monday 56°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 60°F 54°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 49°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Friday 59°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 43°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

