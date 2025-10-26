Music City Walk of Fame to Induct Old Dominion, Charley Pride, and Liz Rose

Reigning CMA and ACM Group of the Year Old Dominion, Charley Pride, who broke color barriers as country music’s first Black superstar, and two-time GRAMMY-winning songwriter Liz Rose will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 1 p.m., the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today.

“These inductees represent the heart of Nashville’s music story,” said Ellen Pryor, Chair of Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and Director of Communications at Frist Art Museum. “From Old Dominion’s rise from songwriters to stars, to Charley Pride’s trailblazing legacy, to Liz Rose’s timeless storytelling that defined an era — each has left an unforgettable mark on music and on Nashville.”

Pride passed away on December 12, 2020, and will be inducted posthumously. Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony.

The ceremony will recognize the 110th, 111th and 112th star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

Old Dominion has had nine No. 1 songs and is nominated for CMA’s “Group of the Year” in 2025. The band is the reigning eight-time Academy of Country Music and seven-time Country Music Association “Group of the Year.” Their sixth studio album Barbara was released on August 22, and they are performing in stadiums and arenas on the How Good Is That – World Tour through the first half of 2026.

Pride was a Grand Ole Opry member, three-time GRAMMY winner and Recording Academy “Lifetime Achievement Award” winner, who topped the country charts 36 times, including “Kiss An Angel Good Morning,” a massive No. 1 crossover hit that sold over a million singles and helped Pride land the Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” award in 1971 and the “Top Male Vocalist” awards of 1971 and 1972.

Rose co-wrote 16 songs with Taylor Swift, including the 2023 GRAMMY-nominated Song of the Year “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” the GRAMMY’s 2010 Best Country Song “White Horse,” and No. 1 crossover hits “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Tim McGraw.” In 2015, she won CMA Song of the Year and the GRAMMY’s Best Country Song for the Little Big Town smash “Girl Crush.”

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one- mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

The Music City Walk of Fame is an official project of Music City Inc., the charitable foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and is produced with the support of founding sponsor Gibson. Additional partners include Metro Nashville International Airport (BNA), the City of Nashville, Metro Parks and Recreation and Nashville Downtown Partnership. Nominations are open to the public and are accepted in the categories of Artist, Musician, Songwriter and Producer/Music Industry Executive. Application forms are reviewed by the Music City Walk of Fame anonymous selection committee. For more information about the Music City Walk of Fame, go to visitmusiccity.com/walkoffame.

