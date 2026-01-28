1/28/26: Early Morning Overcast at 23°F, Day High 32°F with Clear Night Ahead

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 23.4°F with light winds moving at 1.7 mph and no precipitation. The sky is overcast.
Throughout the rest of today, temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 32°F and drop to a low of 16.3°F by tonight. The maximum wind speed could increase slightly up to 6.3 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation will remain low at around 1%.
Moving into tonight, the skies will clear up, but the temperature is expected to remain chilly, reaching a low of 16.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, hovering around 4.2 mph. The minimal chance of precipitation continues through the night.
Residents of Williamson County should prepare for a cold day ahead with overcast skies transitioning to clearer night skies. No weather warnings are currently issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|32°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|30°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|31°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|20°F
|14°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|24°F
|11°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|32°F
|9°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter