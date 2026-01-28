1/28/26: Early Morning Overcast at 23°F, Day High 32°F with Clear Night Ahead

photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 23.4°F with light winds moving at 1.7 mph and no precipitation. The sky is overcast.

Throughout the rest of today, temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 32°F and drop to a low of 16.3°F by tonight. The maximum wind speed could increase slightly up to 6.3 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation will remain low at around 1%.

Moving into tonight, the skies will clear up, but the temperature is expected to remain chilly, reaching a low of 16.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, hovering around 4.2 mph. The minimal chance of precipitation continues through the night.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for a cold day ahead with overcast skies transitioning to clearer night skies. No weather warnings are currently issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
16°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
23°F · feels 17°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 32°F 16°F Overcast
Thursday 30°F 13°F Overcast
Friday 31°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 20°F 14°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 24°F 11°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 32°F 9°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 22°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

