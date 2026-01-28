Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Candlewood Suites Hotel 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels 01/23/2026 Suki Sushi Restaurant 73 7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food 100 1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 McDonald's # 23803 100 2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 01/23/2026 Pizza Hut #36069 98 2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 01/23/2026 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Tattoo Studios 01/23/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/23/2026 North Arrow Coffee Trailer 99 230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/23/2026 Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood 100 330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 Ghenwa Beauty 100 109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 01/23/2026 The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc 100 1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 Troubadour Hot Tub-2 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Honest Coffee Roasters LLC 100 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Jane Miller Daycare Food 100 124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service 01/22/2026 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 98 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool 97 4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Crockett Elementary FS 100 9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Cool Springs Montessori (food) 100 207 Gothic Ct. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/22/2026 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Concord Road Church Of Christ Approval 8221 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities 01/22/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Woodland Middle School Cafeteria 100 1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Women 's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Ashton Brook Pool #1 100 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 The Everly at Historic Franklin 98 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux 100 501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Life Time Cold Plunge Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Radish Kitchen 99 4041 Aspen Grove Dr Ste106 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/22/2026 Edley's Berry Farms BBQ 92 501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Settlers Coffee & Provisions 99 1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service 01/21/2026 Southern Sitters Drop-IN Approval 401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities 01/21/2026 Krystal 100 1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/21/2026 Suburban Studios 81 9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels 01/21/2026 Mama's Java Cafe 97 305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 01/21/2026 Chuck E. Cheese's #365 100 3073 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/21/2026 Arby's #121 99 1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/21/2026 Village Tea and Treats 98 7340 Nolensville Rd STE-101 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 01/21/2026 Cadence Academy Kitchen 98 7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 01/21/2026 Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool 100 2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 01/21/2026 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 100 3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/21/2026 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 01/21/2026 Pei Wei Asian Diner 93 101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1800 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/21/2026 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 01/21/2026 Outlanders 95 7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 01/21/2026 Chicken Salad Chick 99 5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/21/2026 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 01/21/2026 Taco Bell #4386 97 5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/21/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email