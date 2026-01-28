Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels
|01/23/2026
|Suki Sushi Restaurant
|73
|7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food
|100
|1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|McDonald's # 23803
|100
|2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Pizza Hut #36069
|98
|2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios
|01/23/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/23/2026
|North Arrow Coffee Trailer
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood
|100
|330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Ghenwa Beauty
|100
|109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|01/23/2026
|The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc
|100
|1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Troubadour Hot Tub-2
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Honest Coffee Roasters LLC
|100
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Cookie Fix
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|100
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|98
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool
|97
|4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Crockett Elementary FS
|100
|9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Cool Springs Montessori (food)
|100
|207 Gothic Ct. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Concord Road Church Of Christ
|Approval
|8221 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Woodland Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|100
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|98
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux
|100
|501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Life Time Cold Plunge Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Radish Kitchen
|99
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr Ste106 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ
|92
|501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Settlers Coffee & Provisions
|99
|1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Southern Sitters Drop-IN
|Approval
|401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities
|01/21/2026
|Krystal
|100
|1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Suburban Studios
|81
|9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels
|01/21/2026
|Mama's Java Cafe
|97
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Chuck E. Cheese's #365
|100
|3073 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Arby's #121
|99
|1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Village Tea and Treats
|98
|7340 Nolensville Rd STE-101 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Cadence Academy Kitchen
|98
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool
|100
|2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|01/21/2026
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|100
|3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|01/21/2026
|Pei Wei Asian Diner
|93
|101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1800 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|01/21/2026
|Outlanders
|95
|7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Chicken Salad Chick
|99
|5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|01/21/2026
|Taco Bell #4386
|97
|5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter