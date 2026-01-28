Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 28, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 21-28, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Candlewood Suites Hotel1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels01/23/2026
Suki Sushi Restaurant737030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/23/2026
The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food1001384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/23/2026
McDonald's # 238031002233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview TN 37062Food Service01/23/2026
Pizza Hut #36069982401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview TN 37062Food Service01/23/2026
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Tattoo Studios01/23/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/23/2026
North Arrow Coffee Trailer99230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/23/2026
Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood100330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/23/2026
Ghenwa Beauty100109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios01/23/2026
The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc1001591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/23/2026
Troubadour Hot Tub-2968000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Honest Coffee Roasters LLC1004000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Jane Miller Daycare Food100124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069Food Service01/22/2026
Berry Farm Town Center Pool987001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool974000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Crockett Elementary FS1009019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Cool Springs Montessori (food)100207 Gothic Ct. Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/22/2026
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Concord Road Church Of ChristApproval8221 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities01/22/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Woodland Middle School Cafeteria1001500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Women 's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Ashton Brook Pool #1100100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
The Everly at Historic Franklin98413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux100501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Life Time Cold Plunge Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Radish Kitchen994041 Aspen Grove Dr Ste106 Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/22/2026
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ92501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/22/2026
Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2968000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1968000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Settlers Coffee & Provisions991900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service01/21/2026
Southern Sitters Drop-INApproval401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities01/21/2026
Krystal1001412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/21/2026
Suburban Studios819025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels01/21/2026
Mama's Java Cafe97305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service01/21/2026
Chuck E. Cheese's #3651003073 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/21/2026
Arby's #121991130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/21/2026
Village Tea and Treats987340 Nolensville Rd STE-101 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service01/21/2026
Cadence Academy Kitchen987140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service01/21/2026
Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool1002501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools01/21/2026
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries1003021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/21/2026
Harpeth River Oaks Spa921000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools01/21/2026
Pei Wei Asian Diner93101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1800 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/21/2026
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios01/21/2026
Outlanders957215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135Food Service01/21/2026
Chicken Salad Chick995050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/21/2026
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios01/21/2026
Taco Bell #4386975002 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/21/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

