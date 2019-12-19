You can experience the wonder of Christmas at The Factory at Franklin, as they are currently showcasing their Trees of Christmas Exhibit. Free to the public, the exhibit features beautiful live trees decorated for the season by the tenants and merchants of the Factory, the display elegantly winds its way among the Factory’s unique stores and restaurants.

The best part- it’s all indoors and each tenant and merchant has selected a theme for their tree. Visit The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. Hours are 10 a – 10 p daily.

See the photos below.

