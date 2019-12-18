Give a taste of Tennessee this holiday season with a pie from Papa C Pies. Pies make great holiday gifts and Papa C Pies can ship one of their homemade pies anywhere in the country.

Papa C Pies Bakery offers their generational family recipes for sweet and savory pies, cinnamon rolls and more. All their pies are made from scratch and without artificial preservatives. With any good pie, it starts with the foundation – a light and flaky crust. Papa C Pies mixes and makes all their crusts by hand.

Favorite pie flavors include:

Ghiradelli Chocolate Pie

Chess Pie

Southern Pecan Pie

Steeplechase Derby Pie

For one shipping price, they can send up to four 6” pies in one box OR up to two 9” pies in one box. You can even mix & match so your friends and family can enjoy more than one flavor.

Order your pie today – shipping deadlines are fast approaching!

Click here to ship a pie today!

Shipping Deadlines:

December 18th for Pacific and Mountain time zones.

December 19th for Eastern & Central time zones outside of TN.

December 20th for TN, Southern KY, Alabama, FL panhandle, & Northern GA.

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

Wednesday Thanksgiving Eve 10am – 4pm

*After one bite of a Papa C pie, you'll wish you had the recipe. Unfortunately, the recipes are not available as they are long-held family recipes.