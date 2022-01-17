Workout Motivation Hacks and Tricks to Crush Your Fitness Goals!

The hardest part about working out is getting started, especially in the new year! It seems like we’re always looking for excuses to avoid working out. Whether it’s work, family, friends, social time, it’s often easier to find reasons to not get that workout done. It’s even harder to find the motivation to get going. With our tips and tricks, 2022 will be your year to crush fitness goals and keep them consistent.

What if I told you there are ways to get that workout started and keep you moving even when you’re not in the mood?

Here are five ways to trick yourself into working out. Let’s dive in.

1. Ask your friends

Not to hang out, but to join in on your workout! Having someone to hold you accountable is a great hack to keep you on track. Find a friend who has similar fitness goals and set a schedule. Check in with each other before, during and after your workouts if needed.

By including someone in your journey, you’re more likely to enjoy your workouts, and stay on track.

2. Find your inspiration

A great way to trick yourself into working out is to find inspiration! Scroll through social media and follow accounts of fitness people that actively post. Google around for a solid workout you can complete within a certain time, or with specific equipment you have at home. Pick up a subscription to a fitness magazine, or make it a point to check in with your favorite fitness blog every week.

Seeing others achieve their fitness goals and immersing yourself in fitness is a sure-fire way to get yourself in gear.

3.Treat yourself

Rewarding yourself post workout is a tried and true way to get the motivation on. Reserve a special treat, gift or trip for keeping consistent or reaching your goals. The trick is to ONLY indulge once you complete your workout. You might be surprised at how quickly your workout time flies by when you have something to look forward to. There’s a story floating around about a fitness guru who would have his cheat meal after 6 days of consistent workouts. If he missed a day? No reward. Tough, but the results are worth it!

Think of the meal you enjoy most and save that for a once-a-week outing. Or maybe you want new workout equipment, treat yourself after you’ve completed two weeks worth of workouts.

4. Make your workouts short

We’re all guilty of using time as an excuse to not get a workout in. Shortening your workouts and upping the intensity not only benefits you physically, but you’ll be more inclined to get started. A quick search for HIIT workouts and you’ll find plenty of inspiration for at-home workouts with affordable gear and equipment.

Upping the intensity also has the benefit of increasing your calorie burn and potentially improving your cardio strength. Think of it as getting more done, in less time.

Even more of a reason to get your workout on.

5. Have the right equipment around

An at-home gym is an affordable option and there’s a variety of equipment with plenty of uses that’s easy to find and purchase. Dumbbells are versatile, fitness balls are great for core workouts and exercise mats will make any room great for your next HIIT workout. All of these may be had on a budget if needed.

Having the right equipment laying around is a great way to motivate yourself to workout.

It’s tough to find time in the day to get your workouts in. Using the tips above is a great way to get moving, stay healthy and stay motivated!

Let’s Get Moving!

