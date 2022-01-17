Photo of the Day: January 17, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: This photo is of Party Fowl’s apple butter. This old-fashioned apple butter has an added twist – cinnamon whiskey is added to their small-batch recipe. Great on biscuits and for an easy cocktail, mix a spoonful in a glass of bourbon!

Buy it here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.