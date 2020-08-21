Woman Charged After Attacking ER Nurse, Police Officers During DUI Testing

Officers were summoned to a bar & grill off of Meridian Boulevard, at 12:30 Friday morning, after a woman nearly hit several vehicles while trying to drive out of the parking lot.

Arriving officers determined that the driver, 24-year-old Alicia Perlson, was impaired and arrested her. Perlson became belligerent while at the hospital for blood alcohol testing, where she kicked a nurse and a police officer in the face, before biting another officer.

Charged with DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, x2 counts of Disorderly Conduct, and x3 counts of Assault, Perlson is free on the $7,000 bond set by the Magistrate. She is due in court on November 21.

