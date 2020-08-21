OBITUARY: Sharon Lee Douglass Reilly

Mrs. Sharon Reilly, age 79, resident of Spring Hill, Tn, passed away Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at NHC Cool Springs.

Funeral rites will be held 2:00 PM Monday at Heritage Funeral Home with Deacon Phil Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Resurrection at Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time at Heritage Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

On June 25, 1941 in Columbus, OH, Sharon was born to the late David and Ruth Russell Douglass. On Jan 6, 1962, Sharon married Warren “Jerry” Reilly. They have held hands ever since. Sharon spent time gardening with Jerry, baking with her grand-daughters, sewing, quilting and rug hooking which she enjoyed with a Spring Hill ladies group called The Hookers.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: Michael David Reilly of Watford City, ND; daughters: Jeanne (Steve) Roche of Franklin and Catherine Reilly of Bastian, NC; brother: Dave (Carol) Douglass of Garland, NC; sister: Becky (Bill) McBride of Sun City Center, FL; grandchildren: Ryley, Kelsey and Delaney Roche of Franklin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Steven Reilly.

