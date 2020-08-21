A Low Scoring Battle in CPA vs Riverdale

The CPA Lions traveled to Riverdale to start out the 2020 high school football season.

Both teams came out and needed an adjustment period as the first quarter ended up scoreless.

The first strike came from CPA’s defense after jumping on a bad snap from Riverdale.

CPA would add a late 1st half touchdown with Patterson taking it in from 4 yards out. The Lions held a 14-0 lead at halftime.

The 3rd quarter would be scoreless. Riverdale would score midway through the 4th quarter to make it 14-7.

CPA responded with a score of their own to increase the lead to 20-7 with under 4:00 left in the 4th. They would hold on for the rest of the way.

The Lions look to build off their performance tonight as they come out with a win over Riverdale.

Check out the full scoreboards: