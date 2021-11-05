Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Wine Down Main Street
Saturday, November 6, 7 pm -10 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The 20th Anniversary of Wine Down Main Street is set for Saturday, November 6th. New this year, the Historic Franklin Theatre will host VIP guests. The event benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.
Buy tickets here.
2. Franklin Art Scene
Friday, November 5, 6 pm – 9 pm
Visit downtown Franklin merchants for the monthly art scene. Franklin Road Apparel will feature artist Steven Michael Gregory and CT Grace Boutique will feature Tevis Denise, a fashion designer.
3. Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday, November 5-Sunday, November 7
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
It’s a book sale just before the holidays. Find art, vintage books and more at the sale benefitting the library.
4. Babygirl at Brooklyn Bowl
Sunday, November 7, 7 pm
This uprising pop band will make an appearance at Brooklyn Bowl this weekend in support of Jeremy Zucker. Comprised of Kirsten Clark and Cameron Breithaupt, they are making waves with their sweet lyrics and soft guitar sound.
Buy tickets here.
5. First Friday in Columbia
Friday, November 5 pm – 8 pm
Downtown Columbia, Columbia
It’s the first Friday in Columbia where the shops on the square stay open late. This month several merchants will have a holiday open house.