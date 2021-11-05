Chris Janson Named Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade is back after taking a year off in 2020. The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade takes place on Saturday, December 11 at 2 pm and they’ve just announced country artist Chris Janson as the Grand Marshall. Janson took part in the 2019 Parade where he was on a boat handing out fishing poles to kids along the route.

Previous Grand Marshals include Kid Rock, Loretta Lynn and John Schneider riding in the General Lee.

In a social media post, Janson stated, “I’m honored to be the grand marshal for this year’s parade! It’s all about community for me. I love my Leiper’s Fork and Franklin, TN communities. I love Williamson County. Partnering with Bass Pro Shops to pass out fishing rods to kids is a great joy and honor for me. Any time I can see kids’ faces light up with a smile, it’s a happy day.”