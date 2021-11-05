Photo of the Day: November 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the renovated Goo Goo Cluster storefront on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville.





Goo Goo Cluster’s $2 million transformation of its Nashville storefront will allow visitors to experience the beloved confection in a whole new way.

On Friday, Nov. 5, Goo Goo Chocolate Co., home of Goo Goo Cluster, will open to the public at 116 3rd Avenue S. in downtown Nashville unveiling Design Your Own Confection Stations, a new full-service Chocolate Bar menu including boozy milkshakes, bonbons, interactive classes and more.

Read more here.

