Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Valentine’s Day Party
Saturday, February 8, 2 pm – 8 pm
Curio Brewing Co, 216 Noah Drive, Franklin
Curio Brewing releases these years, Jolene, a curiously crafted strawberry blonde ale! Plus, Black Hallow will be there to keep the good times rolling starting at 4pm! They will also be hosting “Church Kids” a company offering permanent jewelry as well as custom trucker hats! Don’t miss out on the fun!
2Peyton Corrine Book Signing
Friday, February 7, 6:30 pm
Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
Barnes & Noble Cool Springs will host an evening with Peyton Corinne discussing her book Unloved: A Novel (Atria Books, $19.99). The highly anticipated follow-up to Peyton Corinne’s “unputdownable and unforgettable” (Bal Khabra, author of Collide) TikTok sensation “Unsteady”. Space can be reserved by calling the store, please call 615-377-9979.
3First Fridays Columbia
Friday, February 7, 5 pm – 8 pm
Downtown Columbia
Check out the new First Fridays in downtown Columbia. The street will be closed down for this newly transformed event. There will be vendors and live music, as usual and now the city is adding food trucks and a cruise-in!
4Chinese New Year Celebration
Saturday, February 8, 11 am – 3 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
The Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville is hosting its Chinese New Year of the Dragon Celebration at the Musicians Corner section of Centennial Park on Sat. Feb. 8 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
5Nashville Zoo- Zoolumination
Friday-Sunday, February 7-9
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville
It’s the last weekend for Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo. Visit the country’s largest lantern festival featuring over 1,000 custom silk lanterns.
Find tickets here.
