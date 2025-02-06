OBITUARY: Michael Hendrix

Michael Hendrix, 44, passed away on February 3, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was born on December 27, 1980, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Samuel William Hendrix and Melissa Cantrell Hendrix. Michael loved to tinker with engines and was passionate about fast cars. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, and helping others. He was also a member of the GWP Ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Marti Ellis Hendrix; his children, William Hendrix, Brent Ellis Hendrix, and Dustin Hendrix; his siblings, Laurie Edwards, Marvin Thomson, Tina Parsons, Misty Hendrix, Steven Hendrix, and Cobey Edwards; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service to honor Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Destiny Church in Columbia, Tennessee. Friends and family are welcome to visit with the family from 11:00 AM until the service begins. Michael will be laid to rest at Polk Memorial Gardens.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com.