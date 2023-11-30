Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1City of Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting
Friday, December 1, 6 pm
Public Square, Franklin
The City of Franklin will hold a tree lighting on Friday evening. At the event, you can take a photo with Santa and drink hot chocolate while enjoying performances by Matthew West.
2Breakfast with Santa at Brentwood Library
Saturday, December 2, 9 am – 5 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The popular annual “Morning with Santa” will occur on Saturday, December 2nd with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. Magician Scott Humston will amaze and delight with his fascinating magic and hilarious showmanship. There will be three showings: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Tickets are required for admission. Pick up tickets at the children’s desk inside the library.
3Thompson’s Station Holiday Market
Saturday, December 2, 10 am – 3 pm
Homestead Manor, 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station
It’s the annual Thompson Station holiday market. Shop from an array of makers and artisans.
4Holiday Station Marketplace
Saturday, December 2, 9 am – 3 pm
Spring Station Middle School, 1000 Spring Station Drive, Spring Hill
It’s the annual Holiday Station Marketplace! We feature over 100 vendors and attendees of 1500 or greater. This event supports our 6th – 8th Grade Band Program. Admission is $3.
5Cookies and Cocoa with Santa at Lucky Ladd
Saturday, December 2, 10 am – 5 pm
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Make Lucky Ladd Farms a part of your Christmas traditions. We can’t wait to welcome you and your loved ones to our family farm for an unforgettable holiday experience.
Event guests will enjoy a festive Holiday atmosphere, including music and merriment. Enjoy Christmas cookie decorating, sipping a cup of hot cocoa or iced-cold milk, and a visit with Santa.
Find tickets here.