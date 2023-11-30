Belmont Men’s Basketball Defeats Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA – November 29, 2023 – In one of its most complete performances in recent memory, Belmont University men’s basketball earned a 90-70 victory at Northern Iowa Wednesday night from the McLeod Center.

The Bruins earned a third consecutive victory – and improved to 3-0 all-time against the Panthers – behind an impressive blend of defense, unity and shotmaking.

Belmont (5-3, 1-0 MVC) returns to game action Saturday vs. Valparaiso.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. CT from the Curb Event Center. Game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. The live play-by-play of Steve Layman can be heard on Belmont Bruins Radio on iHeartRadio. In-game updates will be available via Twitter @BelmontMBB.

Source: Belmont

