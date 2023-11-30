Renaissance High Accepting Online Applications



Renaissance High is accepting online applications from rising freshmen for the 24-25 school year. Every application received by January 7 will be considered for admission when initial decisions are made before Spring Break.

Renaissance High is an out-of-zone, application-based high school serving ninth through twelfth-grade students across Williamson County who believe they would thrive in a smaller learning environment. Students typically share a passion for one of the three academies at the school: audio, arts or film.

To learn more about the school, visit the Renaissance High website or watch the introductory video below. If you are interested in touring the school and learning more about Renaissance high from staff and students, register online for the Rising Freshmen Open House event on Thursday, December 7.

Contact RNHS admissions counselor Sissy Brinkley with any questions.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News