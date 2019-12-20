Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Make and Take Cookies at Sur La Table
WHAT: Four kinds of homemade treats and no messy kitchen to clean—it’s a holiday miracle! Join Sur La Table to practice a variety of techniques, from filling drop cookies with a dollop of jam to dipping peanut butter balls in chocolate. Learn tricks for rolling and cutting sugar cookies and decorating ginger snaps to look just like melted snowmen. Best of all, you’ll take home a box of holiday magic to share with your family and friends.
WHEN: Saturday, December 21, 8 a
WHERE: Sur La Table, 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood
2. Cars and Coffee
WHAT: It’s a roll-in, free, no registration car show held the 3rd Saturday of each month at Columbia Motor Alley, the intersection of E 7th St and Woodland in historic downtown Columbia, TN. There’s always coffee, food, probably a band, and this week Santa will be there.
WHEN: Saturday, December 21, 7 a – 10 a
WHERE: Columbia Motor Alley, E 7th Street, Columbia
3. Live Nativity in Thompson’s Station
WHAT: Live Nativity on Saturday at Thompson’s Station UMC. FREE and open to all. Come enjoy the awe and wonder of live animals, refreshments, and crafts for the children
WHEN: Saturday, December 21, 1 p – 4 p
WHERE: Thompson’s Station UMC, 1517 Thompson Station Road West, Thompson’s Station
4. A Charlie Brown Christmas
WHAT: Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in Source One Five’s 2nd annual production; A Charlie Brown Christmas! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season.
WHEN: Friday, December 20 – Saturday, December 21, 7 p
WHERE: Mockingbird Theatre, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
5. Nashville Nutcracker
WHAT: It’s the last weekend for the Nashville Nutcracker. Usher in the most wonderful time of the year with Music City’s favorite holiday tradition – Nashville’s Nutcracker returns to delight both the young and young-at-heart. Join Clara and her magical friends on a journey through a spectacular dreamland. Read more about local students in the production.
WHERE: TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville