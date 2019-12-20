4 Unique Gift Ideas for the Horse Lover

Franklin Horse Supply is more than a store for riders. Although they offer everything for the equestrian, from saddles to show coats, boots and everything in between, they also have a wide range of other items that make for perfect holiday gifts.
1Travel Mugs
Everyone needs a great travel mug. These stainless steel mugs are easy to clean and have a no-leak slide-lock lid.
2Throw Pillows
This square throw pillow boasts a retro-inspired plaid fabric edged by a faux leather knife edged piping and a vintage Lucky Horse Shoe print. This beautiful pillow is filled with down and is sure to become your favorite pillow to spend propped up against on a lazy day reading or relaxing.
See more pillows on franklinhorse.com.
3Breyer Horses
You can even find gifts for kids at Franklin Horse Supply, including Breyer horses.
Every Breyer horse is created by hand, under the watchful eye of the world’s leading equine experts.
Breyer model horses, which begin as artist’s sculptures, are handcrafted and hand-painted with airbrushes and paintbrushes – a process which is still done by human hands, not machines. Even today, no two Breyer models are ever exactly alike!
Every Breyer model is an authentic horse breed, from its bone and muscle structure to its personality, color and marking. Sketches help determine the model’s correct composition.
4Candles from Grey Horse Candle Co.
Grey Horse Candles are a wonderful gift for the horse lover in your life, or yourself! All the candles are 100% hand poured and come in a variety of barn and horse related scents. All natural soy candle.
Enjoy the scent of luscious sweet peppermint blended with rich vanilla. This scent is inspired by that special treat you give your horse after a perfect ride!
More candle options available at franklinhorse.com.
About Franklin Horse Supply
Franklin Horse Supply is Middle Tennessee’s newest and most complete horse supply store. They carry a full line of English and Western tack, clothing and accessories, as well as your favorite horse care products. Learn more here.
Find Franklin Horse Supply at 1561 Columbia Ave, Franklin.