4 Unique Gift Ideas for the Horse Lover

3 Breyer Horses

You can even find gifts for kids at Franklin Horse Supply, including Breyer horses.

Every Breyer horse is created by hand, under the watchful eye of the world’s leading equine experts.

Breyer model horses, which begin as artist’s sculptures, are handcrafted and hand-painted with airbrushes and paintbrushes – a process which is still done by human hands, not machines. Even today, no two Breyer models are ever exactly alike!

Every Breyer model is an authentic horse breed, from its bone and muscle structure to its personality, color and marking. Sketches help determine the model’s correct composition.

