



Williamson Medical Center (WMC) continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and deploy strategies in response to the changing situation. WMC issued the following statement:

We are currently tracking closely with the state in the reported increase of COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations. This increase follows a six week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations at WMC, including multiple weeks with no hospitalizations.

Although WMC has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, we are currently operating below capacity. We are presently at 80 percent of our 20-bed ICU capacity and at 70 percent of our 203-bed general hospital capacity. As a policy, we do not specifically identify the medical conditions that cause a patient to be in the ICU. However, we can confirm that the majority of our current ICU patients are not COVID-19 related. We do have surge plans that allow for us to quickly increase ICU bed count and capacity if necessary.

WMC remains fully confident in the protocols we have in place to protect all of our patients and staff. In addition to existing protection procedures, enhanced protocols include:

A screening process for all patients, staff and visitors entering our facilities

A campus-wide mask requirement, with masks available to those who need them

Instructional signage, distance-appropriate rooms and strategically spaced appointment times to reinforce social distancing and minimize patient interaction

A limited visitor policy allowing only necessary caregivers with patients

Added sanitation protocols

WMC continues to urge patients not to delay routine or urgent healthcare. Telehealth services are also available.

Social distancing within the community remains critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the CDC recommends that individuals over two years of age wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Proper hygiene including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer when necessary should also remain a priority as well as the cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.

To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions



