



Summer has always been the best time for many families to move, and despite the pandemic, Summer 2020 is still a popular time for finding a new place to call home! According to recent data from the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales spiked 44.3% in May (in comparison to April).

Searching for your next home? Explore new listings from luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory.

Raintree Forest in Brentwood, TN

Quality construction and beautiful finishes, make this property a great place to call home in Brentwood’s desirable Raintree Forest neighborhood. Just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville, Raintree Forest is one of Williamson County’s highest rated communities. The neighborhood has 221 all-brick homes, many of which were custom built. A pool, tennis courts, community playground, walking trails, and common green spaces make Raintree Forest a nice place to live, but the character of the neighborhood and people make it truly exceptional!

1613 Treehouse Ct, Lot 114 Brentwood, TN 37027

Five bedrooms, five full baths, two half-baths, and 5,668 square feet! Features include:

Custom quality from Aspen Construction

Beautiful finishes throughout

Open floor plan with two bedrooms on the main

3-car garage

Coffered, trey and vaulted ceilings

Gourmet kitchen with island and top-of-the-line appliances

A private bathroom for every bedroom

Two laundry areas

Unfinished storage space with sink rough-in and rear staircase

Covered porch with fireplace

Explore the Listing

St. James in College Grove, TN

Located in College Grove, TN, the St. James subdivision is known for gorgeous single-family homes with premium finishes and modern amenities.

5026 Hilltop Ln, Lot 8 College Grove, TN 37046

This all-custom home from Cornerstone Construction features five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths. At 6,613 square feet, there’s plenty of space for living and entertaining!

$100,000 pool allowance included in price

Lanai with outdoor fireplace

Sliding doors from family room and breakfast/cafe room

Gourmet kitchen with two dishwashers

Fireplace in study, dining and family rooms

Two bedrooms on main

Master suite with dual walk-in closets (stackable washer/dryer area) and coffee bar

4-car garage

Bonus room with full walk-behind bar

Media room

Every bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closets

Explore the Listing

5014 Hilltop Ln, Lot 6 College Grove, TN 37046

Enjoy traditional charm on a large, private, 10.23-acre homesite. Five beds, five full baths, three half-baths, and a four-car garage lend plenty of space to this 6,595 square-foot home!

$100,000 pool allowance included in price

Traditional charm on large private homesite

Two staircases

Impressive lanai with fireplace and outdoor kitchen

Wet bar/butler’s pantry

Office with fireplace

Grand shower in master bath

Master bedroom with morning porch and private guest suite on main level

Kitchen with large island and pantry

Laundry room with sink and built-in cabinetry

4-car garage

Explore the Listing

Contact College Grove/Brentwood Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about these listings, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory by calling (615) 300-5111.



