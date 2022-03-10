Williamson Medical Center Hosts Ribbon Cutting on EMS Facility in Brentwood

On Wednesday, March 9, Williamson Medical Center hosted the ribbon-cutting for its 12th Emergency Medical Service facility in Williamson County. The new EMS station is located at 910 Heritage Way, Brentwood.

This new facility expands emergency services in Brentwood. It will house a new ambulance and be staffed by six EMS members. Williamson Medical Center has been providing EMS services to the county for more than 50 years. With this addition, Williamson County EMS now has 18 advanced life support ambulances operating at the 12 EMS facilities across the county.

The new facility will be staffed 24/7. Commissioner Steve Smith stated at the event, “As our county’s primary 911 EMS provider, they respond to over 20,000 calls each year.”

With the new addition, there will be a total of 17 advanced life support ambulances. EMS Operations Manager, Michael Wallace shared that each ambulance is equipped with video scopes, IV pumps for enhanced medication dosing safely, temperature-controlled cabinets for medication and blood products, and specialized IV fluid coolers needed for hypothermic therapy.