Vandy Basketball’s Pippen and Wright Earn SEC Honors

Following standout regular seasons, Vanderbilt men’s basketball student-athletes Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jordan Wright were recognized by the SEC’s coaches Tuesday.

Pippen earned First Team All-SEC honors while Wright secured SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Pippen has been a dominant force all season long, leading the SEC in scoring with 20.5 points per game — good for 15th nationally. He’s the only SEC student-athletes to rank in the top 10 in in the conference for points (first; 20.5), assists (seventh; 4.2) and field goal percentage (ninth; 43.8).

The junior guard from Los Angeles, California, has posted 20-plus points in each of his last seven games. He’s the first Dore to do so over a seven-game stretch since Dan Langhi scored at least 20 in eight straight games in 1999.

In seven games against ranked opponents this season, Pippen is averaging 24 points and 5.7 assists. He put up 30-plus points in four games this season, including twice against Kentucky. His 33-point effort against the Wildcats on Feb. 2 is tied for the most by an SEC men’s basketball student-athlete in 2021-22.

Pippen is the first Commodore to earn First Team All-SEC honors in back-to-back seasons since Damian Jones — currently playing for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings — accomplished the feat in 2015 and 2016.

Wright is the third Commodore to earn SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year since the award began in 2004. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native joins Luke Kornet (2017) and Dylan Disu (2021) as the only other Commodores to secure the honor.

Wright, who is a candidate for CoSIDA Academic All-America, also took home CoSIDA Academic All-District distinction last month. The junior carries a 3.53 grade point average in the classroom while majoring in human and organizational development.

On the court, Wright leads the team with six double-doubles, including a 14-point, 11-rebound effort against Ole Miss in the regular season finale. For the season, he is second on the team with 11.7 points per game to go with a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game.