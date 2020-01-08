Special Olympics teams up with Publix Super Markets to ring in the New Year with the iconic annual Torch Icon Campaign from Jan. 1-12, 2020. This annual event unites Publix associates, customers and local communities to support thousands of Special Olympics

athletes and their families. Williamson County resident, Hayden Harris, is one of the six individuals featured in this year’s Torch Icon Campaign and will be the only athlete from Tennessee represented in the printed campaign materials. Hayden is in kindergarten and

has enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics Young Athletes program since he was three. He also participates in many other community activities and sports. Depending on the season, you will find him involved with swimming, basketball, football, dance or martial arts. Hayden is enjoying his new celebrity status and has visited Publix Super Markets throughout Middle Tennessee to thank the employees directly.

For 40 years, Publix and P&G have been committed to supporting Special Olympics and its athletes. Your purchase of a Special Olympics torch will help support the over 17,000 athletes in Tennessee. Beginning January 1 and running through January 12, those who visit their local Publix can help support their state athletes with a simple donation. All donors will receive $20 in coupon savings. Donations can be made at the register during check out for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.