The Battle of Franklin Trust recently announced a new specialty tour to take place at both Carter House and Carnton. Led by historical interpreter David Stumpfl, “Politics and the Road to Civil War” will cover the period from the Declaration of Independence through Abraham Lincoln’s election as President.

The tour covers the central role of slavery in the expansion of the United States and will explain how the politics of slavery led America to civil war. “I’m excited to provide some new context to this specific chapter in our history and hope to expand people’s understanding of this challenging subject,” said Stumpfl.

“I am so proud to announce this specialty tour for interested visitors,” said Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson. “Understanding how the various debates over slavery were connected to our country’s founding and how similar debates led to secession and civil war are crucial to a better understanding of American history. This tour will be both thought-provoking and eye-opening.”

The tour will take place at Carnton on Fridays at 10:00 a.m. and at Carter House on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. The cost of the tour is $25 and will last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 13.

For more information about “Politics and the Road to Civil War” and the Battle of Franklin Trust, please visit www.boft.org/visit.

