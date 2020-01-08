Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) is pleased to announce that in 2020, the center has set a goal of sterilizing 2,020 cats and kittens through the shelter’s Community Cat program.

Shelter director Ondrea Johnson said that the program will build on 2019’s successes. ”We were able to spay and neuter 1,182 cats in 2019, and we believe 2020 will be even bigger. We will be getting started in February with morning drop offs allowed Monday through Friday at the center.” Johnson said an early start is critical to preventing unwanted kittens and shelter overcrowding in the peak months of June-August. “We have had many, many inquiries from citizens wanting to know more about the free program, asking for assistance, and offering to help. This is a huge step forward for Williamson County, and it shows us the program is working. We want to continue our success with 2,020 in 2020.”

The program began in April 2019, and the public trapped over 1,000 community and feral cats in all areas of the county. Program coordinator Samantha Anderson stated, “Large populations of stray cats were found across the county, including downtown Franklin, Fairview, and Spring Hill. We were surprised by the magnitude of the problem and were able to make a great start at managing the stray population in several neighborhoods.”

Starting February 1, 2020, feral cats in humane traps can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Traps can be rented at the shelter for a $50 refundable deposit. For more information, use the resources found in the Community Cat section at www.adoptwcac.org or contact Samantha.anderson@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or 615-790-5590, ext. 1823.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin The center is open for adoptions from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.