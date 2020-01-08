Threadzz Boutique, in Nolensville, will close at the end of January.

The Nolensville boutique is located at 7177 Nolensville Road.

Posting on Facebook, they stated, “Threadzz Boutique has enjoyed serving the community and meeting the needs of dressing each of you who have shopped with us at the Boutique. As seasons change so does this season of change for Threadzz Boutique. It’s with a bittersweet heart, we will be closing the boutique the end January. We want to thank you for your continuous support and for shopping in Threadzz Boutique throughout the years. I hope you’ll understand this to be the best decision for me and my family. We truly have loved serving each and every one of you!”

Currently, the entire store is 40% off, Spanx and Nash 30% off.

Threadzz Boutique is owned by Linda Kolodziej Leath who first started the store inside Salon 2dye4 before opening the standalone boutique. Shoppers can find an array of women’s clothing, jewelry, handbags, and shoes.

Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. For the latest updates, visit Threadzz Boutique on Facebook.