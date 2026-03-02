Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 9, 2026

See where houses and property sold from February 9-13, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,330,743 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7529 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $1,051,110 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8237 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 799 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,370,000 Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37 230 Temple Crest Trl Franklin 37069 $475,000 Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670 125 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $29,500,000 Patton Rd Arrington 37014 $599,900 Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block B 411 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $295,000 Cadet Homes Pb 78 Pg 67 105 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $779,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 125 Stanwick Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 57 Pg 30 6138 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 900 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $415,000 Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74 7216 Glenwood Dr Fairview 37062 $27,486,000 Hearth At Franklin 1035 Fulton Greer Ln Franklin 37064 $10,000 4425 Arno Rd $1,137,500 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 131 1025 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $355,000 Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41 105 Velena St Franklin 37064 $615,000 504 Autumn Springs Court Pb 1941 Pg 250 504 Autumn Springs Ct #a9 Franklin 37067 $1,950,000 Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17 2017 Vista Creek Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $620,000 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8002 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $868,000 Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 32 1222 Broadmoor Cir Franklin 37067 $745,000 1990 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $682,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73 3002 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20 320 Liberty Pk #212 Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 713 Pendragon Ct Franklin 37067 $614,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 520 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $789,000 Twin Springs Sec 2 1302 Twin Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $987,500 9635 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $3,250,000 Black Hawk Sec3 Pb 50 Pg 6 5521 Hawks Landing Dr Arrington 37014 $956,150 9631 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $640,915 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 470 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $775,000 Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block F 421 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $700,000 Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B 423 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $475,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83 2749 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45 312 Rafferty Ct Franklin 37064 $758,500 Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60 5000 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 5554 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37064 $3,350,000 Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18 1542 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,270,000 Ralston Row Pb 61 Pg 57 433 Dragonfly Ct Franklin 37064 $685,000 Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105 3161 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,575,360 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 313 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $360,000 Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10 109 Dulwich Dr Franklin 37064 $350,000 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1317 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $273,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C037 604 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $725,000 Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92 2058 Delaware Dr Nolensville 37135 $400,000 Rusty Pb 2 Pg 93 7403 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $190,000 7736 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $2,250,000 Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26 1023 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $1,366,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 702 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $530,000 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7121 Robinson Dr Fairview 37062 $925,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 8110 Hilldale Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107 5117 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $569,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2705 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $604,600 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9014 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $735,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1532 Bunbury Dr Thompson Station 37179 $604,600 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9024 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $600,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 60 Pg 134 3186 Horton Ct Franklin 37064 $474,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 615 Lawrin Park Franklin 37069 $12,000 5703 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $2,825,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9021 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $873,000 Everbright 307 Everbright Ave Franklin 37064 $810,000 Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68 3085 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $115,000 Hays Michael Pb 86 Pg 135 2501 Fly Ln Franklin 37064 $1,701,070 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3151 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $885,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 703 Shady Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $675,000 Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129 3008 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $2,035,000 Davis & Davis Pb 7 Pg 137 2870 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $4,700,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8127 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 317 Deep Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,059,385 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8205 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $515,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 58 Block C054 1631 Vineland Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,217,849 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8217 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $1,285,000 Jackson Lake Sec 2 Rev 3 Pb 36 Pg 62 508 Elk Hollow Ct Franklin 37069 $300,000 Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 60 708 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 4 1405 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $16,850 Parkway Commons 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $151,750 Parkway Commons 3080 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $103,620 Parkway Commons 3046 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $22,660 Parkway Commons 3038 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $10,000,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139 4022 Southrop Pvt Rd Franklin 37069 $871,800 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 2016 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $550,000 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 16 1160 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,695,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5124 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $449,900 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-3 Franklin 37067 $405,000 Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131 1849 Devon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 Parker Betty Williams Estate Pb 87 Pg 62 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $2,650,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 622 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $850,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2195 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $546,900 Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117 2001 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $995,000 Sands Emily Prop Pb 41 Pg 106 4049 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37064

