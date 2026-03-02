Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 9, 2026

See where houses and property sold from February 9-13, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,330,743
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7529 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,051,110
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8237 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|799 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,370,000
|Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37
|230 Temple Crest Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000
|Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670
|125 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$29,500,000
|Patton Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$599,900
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block B
|411 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$295,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 78 Pg 67
|105 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|125 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 57 Pg 30
|6138 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|900 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74
|7216 Glenwood Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$27,486,000
|Hearth At Franklin
|1035 Fulton Greer Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$10,000
|4425 Arno Rd
|$1,137,500
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 131
|1025 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$355,000
|Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41
|105 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|504 Autumn Springs Court Pb 1941 Pg 250
|504 Autumn Springs Ct #a9
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,000
|Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17
|2017 Vista Creek Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8002 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$868,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 32
|1222 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$745,000
|1990 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$682,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73
|3002 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20
|320 Liberty Pk #212
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|713 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$614,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|520 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,000
|Twin Springs Sec 2
|1302 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$987,500
|9635 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,250,000
|Black Hawk Sec3 Pb 50 Pg 6
|5521 Hawks Landing Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$956,150
|9631 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,915
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|470 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000
|Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block F
|421 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B
|423 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83
|2749 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45
|312 Rafferty Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$758,500
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|5000 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|5554 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,350,000
|Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18
|1542 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000
|Ralston Row Pb 61 Pg 57
|433 Dragonfly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3161 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,575,360
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|313 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$360,000
|Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10
|109 Dulwich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1317 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$273,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C037
|604 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92
|2058 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000
|Rusty Pb 2 Pg 93
|7403 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$190,000
|7736 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,250,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26
|1023 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,366,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|702 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7121 Robinson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|8110 Hilldale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107
|5117 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2705 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$604,600
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9014 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$735,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1532 Bunbury Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$604,600
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9024 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 60 Pg 134
|3186 Horton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$474,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|615 Lawrin Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$12,000
|5703 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,825,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9021 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$873,000
|Everbright
|307 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68
|3085 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$115,000
|Hays Michael Pb 86 Pg 135
|2501 Fly Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,701,070
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3151 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|703 Shady Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$675,000
|Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129
|3008 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,035,000
|Davis & Davis Pb 7 Pg 137
|2870 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,700,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8127 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|317 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,059,385
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8205 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$515,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 58 Block C054
|1631 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,217,849
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8217 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,285,000
|Jackson Lake Sec 2 Rev 3 Pb 36 Pg 62
|508 Elk Hollow Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$300,000
|Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 60
|708 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 4
|1405 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$16,850
|Parkway Commons
|3084 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$151,750
|Parkway Commons
|3080 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$103,620
|Parkway Commons
|3046 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$22,660
|Parkway Commons
|3038 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$10,000,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139
|4022 Southrop Pvt Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$871,800
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|2016 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 16
|1160 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,695,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5124 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$449,900
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-3
|Franklin
|37067
|$405,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131
|1849 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|Parker Betty Williams Estate Pb 87 Pg 62
|Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,650,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|622 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2195 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$546,900
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|2001 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$995,000
|Sands Emily Prop Pb 41 Pg 106
|4049 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37064
