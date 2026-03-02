Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 9, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 9, 2026

See where houses and property sold from February 9-13, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,330,743Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657529 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$1,051,110Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658237 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69799 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,370,000Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37230 Temple Crest TrlFranklin37069
$475,000Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670125 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$29,500,000Patton RdArrington37014
$599,900Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block B411 Forrest StFranklin37064
$295,000Cadet Homes Pb 78 Pg 67105 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$779,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74125 Stanwick DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 57 Pg 306138 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$2,650,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141900 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$415,000Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 747216 Glenwood DrFairview37062
$27,486,000Hearth At Franklin1035 Fulton Greer LnFranklin37064
$10,0004425 Arno Rd
$1,137,500Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 1311025 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$355,000Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41105 Velena StFranklin37064
$615,000504 Autumn Springs Court Pb 1941 Pg 250504 Autumn Springs Ct #a9Franklin37067
$1,950,000Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 172017 Vista Creek Pvt LnFranklin37064
$620,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298002 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$868,000Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 321222 Broadmoor CirFranklin37067
$745,0001990 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$682,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 733002 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20320 Liberty Pk #212Franklin37064
$1,650,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98713 Pendragon CtFranklin37067
$614,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29520 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$789,000Twin Springs Sec 21302 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$987,5009635 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$3,250,000Black Hawk Sec3 Pb 50 Pg 65521 Hawks Landing DrArrington37014
$956,1509631 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$640,915Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142470 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$775,000Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block F421 Battle AveFranklin37064
$700,000Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B423 Battle AveFranklin37064
$475,000Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 832749 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$850,000Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45312 Rafferty CtFranklin37064
$758,500Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 605000 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$600,0005554 Hargrove RdFranklin37064
$3,350,000Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 181542 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,270,000Ralston Row Pb 61 Pg 57433 Dragonfly CtFranklin37064
$685,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053161 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$1,575,360Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56313 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$360,000Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10109 Dulwich DrFranklin37064
$350,000Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881317 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$273,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C037604 Granville RdFranklin37064
$725,000Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 922058 Delaware DrNolensville37135
$400,000Rusty Pb 2 Pg 937403 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$190,0007736 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$2,250,000Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 261023 Stockett DrNashville37221
$1,366,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32702 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$530,000Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187121 Robinson DrFairview37062
$925,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 458110 Hilldale DrBrentwood37027
$2,300,000Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1075117 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$569,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282705 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$604,600Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369014 Ada WayFairview37062
$735,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691532 Bunbury DrThompson Station37179
$604,600Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369024 Ada WayFairview37062
$600,000Rolling Meadows Pb 60 Pg 1343186 Horton CtFranklin37064
$474,900Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122615 Lawrin ParkFranklin37069
$12,0005703 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$2,825,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249021 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$873,000Everbright307 Everbright AveFranklin37064
$810,000Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 683085 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$115,000Hays Michael Pb 86 Pg 1352501 Fly LnFranklin37064
$1,701,070Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053151 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$885,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68703 Shady Glen CtFranklin37069
$675,000Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 1293008 Blythe Meadow Pvt LnArrington37014
$2,035,000Davis & Davis Pb 7 Pg 1372870 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$4,700,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638127 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29317 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$1,059,385Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658205 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$515,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 58 Block C0541631 Vineland DrBrentwood37027
$1,217,849Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658217 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$1,285,000Jackson Lake Sec 2 Rev 3 Pb 36 Pg 62508 Elk Hollow CtFranklin37069
$300,000Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 60708 Del Rio PkFranklin37064
$1,275,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 41405 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$16,850Parkway Commons3084 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$151,750Parkway Commons3080 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$103,620Parkway Commons3046 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$22,660Parkway Commons3038 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$10,000,000Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 1394022 Southrop Pvt RdFranklin37069
$871,800Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 792016 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$550,000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 161160 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,695,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345124 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$449,900Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-3Franklin37067
$405,000Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 1311849 Devon DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000Parker Betty Williams Estate Pb 87 Pg 62Osburn RdArrington37014
$2,650,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112622 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$850,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702195 Broadway StNolensville37135
$546,900Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1172001 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$995,000Sands Emily Prop Pb 41 Pg 1064049 Clovercroft RdFranklin37064

