3/2/26: Overcast and Chilly at 46°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 46.6°F. The wind is mild at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this moment.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 62.6°F with the low remaining close to the current temperature at 46.8°F. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 8 mph. There is a 28% chance of precipitation with a light drizzle anticipated, contributing to a total expected rainfall of 0.02 inches.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast as the temperature drops slightly to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will remain gentle at up to 7.4 mph. The chance of rain decreases significantly to 7%.
No official weather warnings are currently issued for Williamson County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|63°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|71°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
