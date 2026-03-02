Home Weather 3/2/26: Overcast and Chilly at 46°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later Today

3/2/26: Overcast and Chilly at 46°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 46.6°F. The wind is mild at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this moment.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 62.6°F with the low remaining close to the current temperature at 46.8°F. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 8 mph. There is a 28% chance of precipitation with a light drizzle anticipated, contributing to a total expected rainfall of 0.02 inches.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast as the temperature drops slightly to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will remain gentle at up to 7.4 mph. The chance of rain decreases significantly to 7%.

No official weather warnings are currently issued for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
47°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0.02 in
Now
47°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 63°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 71°F 53°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

