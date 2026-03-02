3/2/26: Overcast and Chilly at 46°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 46.6°F. The wind is mild at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this moment.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 62.6°F with the low remaining close to the current temperature at 46.8°F. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 8 mph. There is a 28% chance of precipitation with a light drizzle anticipated, contributing to a total expected rainfall of 0.02 inches.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast as the temperature drops slightly to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will remain gentle at up to 7.4 mph. The chance of rain decreases significantly to 7%.

No official weather warnings are currently issued for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 47°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 28% chance · 0.02 in Now 47°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 5:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 63°F 47°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 71°F 53°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: light Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: light

