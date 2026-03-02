Pamela Ann Oldham, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by family on February 23, 2026. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Eva Lou and Frederick Carroll.

Pam attended West Terrace Elementary School then Reitz High School and graduated in 1967. Pam then attended the University of Evansville, where her life changed when she met her husband, Charlie. The two met in history class and dated ever since. Their story began when Charlie kindly asked to hold Pam’s coat during class. They married in 1971. They lived in Evansville, Indianapolis, and a brief time in Novi, Michigan before moving to Germantown, TN. Pam and Charlie resided in Germantown, Tennessee, for 33 years, where they raised their children, Paul and Julie. During her years in Germantown, Pam was an active member of Germantown Women’s Club, a PTA board member, and a volunteer for Race for the Cure. When Pam and Charlie became empty nesters, Pam worked at The Checkerberry Shoppe and loved talking with all the people who came in. In 2014, Pam and Charlie relocated to Franklin, TN to be near Julie and her family. Pam became very active in the Westhaven community. She was a member of the garden club, neighborhood bunco group, and book club. Wherever Pam lived, she built meaningful friendships and served others with joy.

Pam had a special love for cars, especially vintage cars. When visiting Evansville, she would plan her visits around the week of Frog Follies so she could watch the cars cruise throughout town. In recent years, Pam was able to visit the Auburn Cord Museum in northern Indiana and enjoy the history of the automobile. For many years, the family enjoyed a special bond with their dogs. She was especially fond of her Scottie’s. One place Pam was always fondest of was the beach, and she always enjoyed her time there. She also found joy in the kitchen. An avid baker, Pam expressed her love by baking the best sugar cookies and fudge for family and friends. She was also well known for always sending greeting cards for all occasions.

Pam thoroughly enjoyed the PGA Tour, with her favorite golfer being Scottie Scheffler. Charlie notes he always heard her from her TV room saying, “Come on Scottie, great job!” Pam’s cheerfulness showed up in every aspect of her life and those who surrounded her.

Pam found great joy in spending late afternoons sitting on the porch and welcoming neighbors as they stopped by to enjoy time together. Some of her greatest laughs were shared on the porch with whomever she was with.

Above all, Pam’s favorite role was being “Nana.” She was the example of a perfect grandmother. Nana was faithful, loving, and endlessly supportive. She showed up to every sporting event and extracurricular activity for her grandchildren, even when she was not feeling her best. Her presence, encouragement, and warm hugs will be missed but remembered so well.

Pam is survived by her devoted husband, Charles William Oldham; her children Paul Oldham (Lisa) and Julie McCarter (Gary); and her beloved grandchildren, Paige, Ella, Landon, Will, Parker, and Maggie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Lou and Frederick Carroll.

Another recent joy was seeing her eldest granddaughter, Paige, marry Sam Sittloh.

Pam’s life was marked by love for her family, dedication to her community, and a joyful spirit that touched everyone who knew her. Pam battled breast cancer since 1999. The last two years were her biggest fight. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition or Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

Pam’s ashes will be spread at the place she loved most, the beach.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 1st from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Westhaven Residence Clubhouse (Townsend Hall) 401 Cheltenham Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.

