Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 5, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 28 to December 5, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk.
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|12/01/2025
|5:16 Fitness Llc
|Operation Of A Crossfit
|Hughes Crossing Unit #161 Franklin Tn 37064
|12/01/2025
|Adc Contractors Llc
|Asphalt Paving
|Dixie Ave Lebanon Tn 37090
|12/01/2025
|Casework Investors Llc Dba Commercial Casework Spe
|Making And Installing
|Brick Church Pike Nashville Tn 37207
|12/03/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765
|Fast Casual Mexican
|Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
|12/04/2025
|Club Pilates Nolensville
|Fitness Services
|Nolensville Rd Ste 402 Nolensville Tn 37135
|12/01/2025
|Frank W Dahlinger Iv
|Website Design And
|Primm Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|12/01/2025
|Honky Tonk Carpet Revival
|Carpeth Upholstery Tile
|Burgin Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|12/01/2025
|Italia
|Apparel
|Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
|12/01/2025
|James Redfern
|Air B & B
|Natchez St Franklin Tn 37064
|12/01/2025
|Kumon Franklin-East
|Exam Preparation And
|Leatherwood Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|12/02/2025
|Leslie's
|Gift Baskets
|Nathaniel Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|12/01/2025
|Lrl Consulting Llc
|Marketing Consulting
|Dobson Branch Ct Nolensville Tn 37135
|12/01/2025
|Lw Boutique Salon
|Hair Salon
|Bakers Bridge Ave #101 Franklin Tn 37067
|11/29/2025
|Massimo Baking
|Cottage Food Home Bakery
|Poplar St Franklin Tn 37064
|11/29/2025
|Prose And Pastries
|Pop Up Book Store And
|Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 37062
|12/02/2025
|Solstice Massage Therapy
|Massage Therapy
|Franklin Rd Ste 200 Franklin Tn 37069
|12/01/2025
|Tamal Y Cafe
|Sell Tamalesand Coffee
|Horton Hwy College Grove Tn 37046
|11/28/2025
|The Perfect Wrap
|Gift Wrapping
|Downs Blvd Apt. 151 Franklin Tn 37064
|12/01/2025
|Victoria Luxe Spa Llc
|Spa
|Moores Ln Ste 135 Brentwood Tn 37027
|12/01/2025
|Volunteer Demolition
|Demolition
|Mary's Place Lebanon Tn 37090
