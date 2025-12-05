Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 5, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 28 to December 5, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
12/01/20255:16 Fitness LlcOperation Of A CrossfitHughes Crossing Unit #161 Franklin Tn 37064
12/01/2025Adc Contractors LlcAsphalt PavingDixie Ave Lebanon Tn 37090
12/01/2025Casework Investors Llc Dba Commercial Casework SpeMaking And InstallingBrick Church Pike Nashville Tn 37207
12/03/2025Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765Fast Casual MexicanNolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
12/04/2025Club Pilates NolensvilleFitness ServicesNolensville Rd Ste 402 Nolensville Tn 37135
12/01/2025Frank W Dahlinger IvWebsite Design AndPrimm Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
12/01/2025Honky Tonk Carpet RevivalCarpeth Upholstery TileBurgin Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179
12/01/2025ItaliaApparelLodge Hall Rd Nolensville Tn 37135
12/01/2025James RedfernAir B & BNatchez St Franklin Tn 37064
12/01/2025Kumon Franklin-EastExam Preparation AndLeatherwood Dr Franklin Tn 37064
12/02/2025Leslie'sGift BasketsNathaniel Rd Franklin Tn 37064
12/01/2025Lrl Consulting LlcMarketing ConsultingDobson Branch Ct Nolensville Tn 37135
12/01/2025Lw Boutique SalonHair SalonBakers Bridge Ave #101 Franklin Tn 37067
11/29/2025Massimo BakingCottage Food Home BakeryPoplar St Franklin Tn 37064
11/29/2025Prose And PastriesPop Up Book Store AndFairview Blvd Fairview Tn 37062
12/02/2025Solstice Massage TherapyMassage TherapyFranklin Rd Ste 200 Franklin Tn 37069
12/01/2025Tamal Y CafeSell Tamalesand CoffeeHorton Hwy College Grove Tn 37046
11/28/2025The Perfect WrapGift WrappingDowns Blvd Apt. 151 Franklin Tn 37064
12/01/2025Victoria Luxe Spa LlcSpaMoores Ln Ste 135 Brentwood Tn 37027
12/01/2025Volunteer DemolitionDemolitionMary's Place Lebanon Tn 37090
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here