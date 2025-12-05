Williamson County New Business Licenses for Dec. 5, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 28 to December 5, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 12/01/2025 5:16 Fitness Llc Operation Of A Crossfit Hughes Crossing Unit #161 Franklin Tn 37064 12/01/2025 Adc Contractors Llc Asphalt Paving Dixie Ave Lebanon Tn 37090 12/01/2025 Casework Investors Llc Dba Commercial Casework Spe Making And Installing Brick Church Pike Nashville Tn 37207 12/03/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765 Fast Casual Mexican Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 37135 12/04/2025 Club Pilates Nolensville Fitness Services Nolensville Rd Ste 402 Nolensville Tn 37135 12/01/2025 Frank W Dahlinger Iv Website Design And Primm Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 12/01/2025 Honky Tonk Carpet Revival Carpeth Upholstery Tile Burgin Dr Thompsons Station Tn 37179 12/01/2025 Italia Apparel Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville Tn 37135 12/01/2025 James Redfern Air B & B Natchez St Franklin Tn 37064 12/01/2025 Kumon Franklin-East Exam Preparation And Leatherwood Dr Franklin Tn 37064 12/02/2025 Leslie's Gift Baskets Nathaniel Rd Franklin Tn 37064 12/01/2025 Lrl Consulting Llc Marketing Consulting Dobson Branch Ct Nolensville Tn 37135 12/01/2025 Lw Boutique Salon Hair Salon Bakers Bridge Ave #101 Franklin Tn 37067 11/29/2025 Massimo Baking Cottage Food Home Bakery Poplar St Franklin Tn 37064 11/29/2025 Prose And Pastries Pop Up Book Store And Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 37062 12/02/2025 Solstice Massage Therapy Massage Therapy Franklin Rd Ste 200 Franklin Tn 37069 12/01/2025 Tamal Y Cafe Sell Tamalesand Coffee Horton Hwy College Grove Tn 37046 11/28/2025 The Perfect Wrap Gift Wrapping Downs Blvd Apt. 151 Franklin Tn 37064 12/01/2025 Victoria Luxe Spa Llc Spa Moores Ln Ste 135 Brentwood Tn 37027 12/01/2025 Volunteer Demolition Demolition Mary's Place Lebanon Tn 37090

