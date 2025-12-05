12/5/25: Overcast and Chilly, 34.5°F; Fog Expected with Minimal Winds

Photo by Jim Wood

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature registers at 34.5°F under overcast skies, with a gentle breeze blowing at 2.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to peak at 34.7°F with the low falling to 32.2°F later in the evening. Wind speeds could reach up to 5.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover and chilly conditions, there is a 32% chance of precipitation, potentially amounting to a total of 0.05 inches. Fog has also been reported, which might impact visibility for travelers.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are forecasted to hold steady at a low of 32.2°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 3.7 mph, and the skies will remain overcast. There is no precipitation expected for the evening.

Residents and visitors should prepare for continued cold weather and potential fog-related visibility issues throughout the day.

Today’s Details

High
35°F
Low
32°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
32% chance · 0.05 in
Now
35°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 35°F 32°F Fog
Saturday 39°F 32°F Fog
Sunday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 34°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

