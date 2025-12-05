12/5/25: Overcast and Chilly, 34.5°F; Fog Expected with Minimal Winds

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature registers at 34.5°F under overcast skies, with a gentle breeze blowing at 2.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to peak at 34.7°F with the low falling to 32.2°F later in the evening. Wind speeds could reach up to 5.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover and chilly conditions, there is a 32% chance of precipitation, potentially amounting to a total of 0.05 inches. Fog has also been reported, which might impact visibility for travelers.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are forecasted to hold steady at a low of 32.2°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 3.7 mph, and the skies will remain overcast. There is no precipitation expected for the evening.

Residents and visitors should prepare for continued cold weather and potential fog-related visibility issues throughout the day.

Today’s Details High 35°F Low 32°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 32% chance · 0.05 in Now 35°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 35°F 32°F Fog Saturday 39°F 32°F Fog Sunday 52°F 36°F Overcast Monday 42°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 34°F Overcast

