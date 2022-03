Williamson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022

These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Sonic Drive In #2064

Address: 2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062

Date: February 28, 2022

Score: 100

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495

Address: 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 28, 2022

Score: 98

Pizza Hut #36069

Address: 2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062

Date: February 28, 2022

Score: 98

Cajun Steamer

Address: 1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 28, 2022

Score: 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Address: 2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: February 25, 2022

Score: 100

Mcdonalds Of Franklin #2

Address: 1299 Highway 96 E. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 25, 2022

Score: 100

Kirby’s Catering Kitchen

Address: 203 Meadowgreen Drive Franklin, TN 37069

Date: February 25, 2022

Score: 100

Fuwa Teriyaki Grill & Ramen

Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite #3030 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 95

Sonic Drive In #2012

Address: 401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 98

Basil Garden Pizza

Address: 1800 Carothers Pkwy Suite 5 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 98

McDonald’s of Franklin

Address: 106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 100

Pueblo Real

Address: 1340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 100

Suki Sushi Restaurant

Address: 7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 23, 2022

Score: 98

Amico’s New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Address: 7177 Nolensville Rd, Ste 6A Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: February 23, 2022

Score: 98

El Arroyo Express

Address: 7045 Nolensville Road Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 23, 2022

Score: 99

Smoothie King #657

Address: 330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 23, 2022

Score: 100

Pasta N Cream

Address: 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 22, 2022

Score: 88

Back Yard Burgers #32

Address: 5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 22, 2022

Score: 95

Franklin Chop House

Address: 1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 22, 2022

Score: 97

Wild Ginger Restaurant

Address: 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 18, 2022

Score: 100

Captain D’s

Address: 2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 100

Jim N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Address: 3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 97

Kfc

Address: 3004 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 96

Cali Burrito Mexican Grill, Inc.

Address: 4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 97

Culver’s of Spring Hill

Address: 3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 100

Culver’s

Address: 3400 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 100

Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries

Address: 330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 16, 2022

Score: 100

Siam Pad Thai

Address: 9100 Carothers Blvd., Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 16, 2022

Score: 97

China Wok

Address: 214 Ward Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 15, 2022

Score: 96

Jack In The Box #6904

Address: 3000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 14, 2022

Score: 100

Sbarro #008

Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 14, 2022

Score: 99

John’s Burger

Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3050 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 14, 2022

Score: 96

China Max

Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 14, 2022

Score: 98

Mcdonalds Of Cool Springs # 2

Address: 653 Frazier Dr. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 11, 2022

Score: 100

Mineo’s

Address: 330 Mayfield Drive Ste A-11 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 11, 2022

Score: 96

Chick-fil-A Berry Farms

Address: 203 Lathram Lane Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 100

El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

Address: 603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 98

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms

Address: 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 100

Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

Address: 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 100

Pieology Pizzeria at Franklin

Address: 346 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 9, 2022

Score: 100

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Address: 428 A Main Street Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 9, 2022

Score: 100

China Gourmet

Address: 108 Williamson Square Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 8, 2022

Score: 96

Sweet Cece’s

Address: 7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: February 8, 2022

Score: 100

Kebab Gyros

Address: 5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 7, 2022

Score: 100

Urban Sips + Sweets

Address: 230 Franklin Rd Suite 12S Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 7, 2022

Score: 99

Bishop’s Meat & Three

Address: 3065 Mallory Lane., STE 115 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 7, 2022

Score: 100

Mcdonald’s Of Spring Hill #2

Address: 4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: February 7, 2022

Score: 99

Jonathan’s Grille

Address: 7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 4, 2022

Score: 100

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Restaurant

Address: 440 Cool Springs Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 4, 2022

Score: 98

Shake Shack #1315 Franklin

Address: 5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 4, 2022

Score: 100

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Address: 4021 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 4, 2022

Score: 100

Chicken Salad Chick

Address: 5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 3, 2022

Score: 100

Christophers

Address: 620 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 3, 2022

Score: 98

Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que Bar

Address: 9050 Carothers Pkwy., Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 2, 2022

Score: 100

Wendy’s

Address: 1313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 2, 2022

Score: 100

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Address: 4091 Mallory Lane, Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 2, 2022

Score: 100

Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que

Address: 9050 Carothers Pkwy., Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 2, 2022

Score: 99

IHOP #3383

Address: 1203 Murfreesboro Rd #190 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: February 2, 2022

Score: 97

Peace Love and Little Donuts of Brentwood

Address: 213 Franklin Rd Ste 120 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 2, 2022

Score: 100

Greek Cafe # 3

Address: 115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: February 2, 2022

Score: 100

Beyond Curry

Address: 1945 MALLORY LANE, STE 120 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 95

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.