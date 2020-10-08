Wikle Road Waterline Project in Brentwood Underway

The Wikle Road Waterline project, in Brentwood, is now underway. This is part of the Master Plan for the Brentwood Water Services Department which includes recommended projects for meeting system capacity expectations through buildout of the system’s service area. This project will increase the existing eight-inch water line between Franklin Road and Mallory Park to a 12-inch ductile iron pipeline.

Brentwood Water Services Director Chris Milton said, “this project represents the proactive efforts of the City and Water Department to both, keep up with the demands of the system and replace aging infrastructure. This will ensure that future generations aren’t stuck with those future costs as has been the case in many larger cities. “

The planned route of the water line will be along Wikle Road beginning at Franklin Road, continue eastbound past Wikle Park, then south and connecting to an existing 12-inch water line at the northern end of Mallory Park Drive. This project started at Mallory Park Drive earlier this month. The section between Mallory Park Drive and the CSX Railroad tracks at Wikle Rd. will be completed first. Crews will then move to the west side of the CSX Railroad tracks toward Franklin Road. Construction should be completed by the summer of 2021.