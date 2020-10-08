Former Handy Hardware Building Sold

NAI Nashville announces the sale of the former Handy Hardware building and another property on Columbia Ave in downtown Franklin for $4.8 million.

The properties, which include 731/735 and 805 Columbia Ave closed on September 30. NAI Nashville represented the purchaser, Main Street Capital, LLC.

The properties were sold by Harpeth Enterprises d/b/a Handy Hardware. Fixtures in the community, the sellers had operated Handy Hardware from the 731/735 Columbia Avenue address for nearly fifty years. NAI Nashville brokers involved with the purchase were Devin McClendon, John Rodgers and Peter Shea.

Main Street Capital, LLC, and NAI Nashville will partner to redevelop 731/735 to compliment the character of downtown Franklin and continue the redevelopment of the Columbia Avenue corridor. Specific plans will be announced in detail in the next several months.

“The purchase represents a good amount of research and preliminary work by our team in coordination with the purchaser, who has a long-term vision for the properties,” said Devin McClendon, CEO of NAI Nashville. “We are excited to be partnering with an established group with an eye for historic preservation and continuing the growth of the Columbia Avenue corridor as a continuation of downtown Franklin. We have already begun the research and planning and hope to announce our plans in the near future.”

NAI Nashville is a full service commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm and a member of NAI Global, which continues to rank as one of the largest full service commercial real estate platforms in the country. Clients range from local entrepreneurs to global institutional investors. The NAI office is located at 7105 Town Center Way, 3rd Floor, Brentwood.