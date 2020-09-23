Wife of Fallen Brentwood Police Officer Files Suit Against Franklin Restaurant

Heather Legieza, the wife of fallen City of Brentwood Police Officer, Destin Legieza, has filed a lawsuit citing a Franklin restaurant, reports WSMV.

The lawsuit seeks $7 million from Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor in Franklin claiming that at midnight on June 18th, an employee served drinks to suspect Ashley Biance Ruth Kroese. It goes on to say that the employee knew Kroese had been drinking earlier in the evening but continued to serve her while she was noticeably intoxicated.

Officer Legieza died Thursday, June 18 when Kroese crashed into his police cruiser around 5 a.m. on Franklin Road. Kroese drove her vehicle north on Franklin Road from downtown toward Brentwood with no headlights. After she passed through the intersection of Concord Road, she crossed from the northbound lanes and turn lane and struck the patrol car driven by Destin Legieza head-on in front of the Brentwood Market, reports WSMV.

Officer Legieza worked with the Brentwood Police Department for five years.

Heather Legieza claims in the suit that her husband’s death was the direct result of alcohol served to Kroese at Kimbro’s and that the establishment violated state law by serving alcohol to a visibly intoxicated person.